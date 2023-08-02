Thursday's weather: High fire risk for parts of Northern Cape, Karoo in Western Cape

The South African Weather Service warned of conditions that could lead to extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape and parts of the Karoo in the Western Cape.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern, central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as in places over the Central and Little Karoo Districts of the Western Cape.

Advisories:

Significantly reduced visibility due to fog, which could result in difficulty in driving, is expected in places over the southern parts of Gauteng, the escarpment and highveld of Mpumalanga, the eastern parts of Limpopo, the Overberg District of the Western Cape as well as in places over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your region:

Fog patches are expected in places in the south and eastern parts of Gauteng , otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog over the highveld and the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy and cold to cool.

There will be morning drizzle along the northern escarpment.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog patches in the eastern parts of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, and morning drizzle along the escarpment.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool.

Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected in the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

It will be windy over the interior and the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming north-westerly in the evening.

Morning fog patches are expected over the Western Cape's Overberg District in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast.

It will be windy over the interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and cool, but cold in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy at first, with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise fine, cool and warm in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh in places in the afternoon.