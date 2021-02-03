Thursday's weather: More rain, inclement conditions forecast for Gauteng, Limpopo

There is more heavy rain forecast by the South African Weather Service across the country on Thursday, with Gauteng and Limpopo to be hardest hit.

Impact-based warning

- Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall that may lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Major roads will be affected and it could lead to increased travel times and there will be difficult driving conditions on dirt roads. There could be road closures as well as localised damage to mud-based/make-shift houses/structures, localised mudslides and rockfalls in Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, northern parts of the Free State, highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and southern parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warning

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

The North West will be cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread showers and rain, but scattered in the extreme western parts.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cool along the coast, with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast and eastern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior and west coast.

It will become cloudy along the south coast towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong along the west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly to southerly, becoming moderate south-easterly to easterly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the south from the afternoon, with rain along the coast.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly at first, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, but moderate south-westerly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.