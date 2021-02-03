1h ago

add bookmark

Thursday's weather: More rain, inclement conditions forecast for Gauteng, Limpopo

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy rain is forecast for several provinces on Thursday.
Heavy rain is forecast for several provinces on Thursday.
News24

There is more heavy rain forecast by the South African Weather Service across the country on Thursday, with Gauteng and Limpopo to be hardest hit.

Impact-based warning

- Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall that may lead to localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Major roads will be affected and it could lead to increased travel times and there will be difficult driving conditions on dirt roads. There could be road closures as well as localised damage to mud-based/make-shift houses/structures, localised mudslides and rockfalls in Gauteng, the eastern parts of the North West, northern parts of the Free State, highveld and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and southern parts of Limpopo.

Fire danger warning

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld, where it will be hot. 

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north. 

The North West will be cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread showers and rain, but scattered in the extreme western parts.

Conditions in the Free State will be fine in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cool along the coast, with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast and eastern interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior and west coast.

It will become cloudy along the south coast towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong along the west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly to southerly, becoming moderate south-easterly to easterly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the south from the afternoon, with rain along the coast.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly at first, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, but moderate south-westerly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 4 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4146 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1942 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3725 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.97
(+0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.10)
Gold
1834.67
(-0.11)
Silver
26.86
(+0.11)
Platinum
1100.00
(+1.19)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2279.00
(+2.08)
All Share
63010.61
(+0.44)
Top 40
57828.55
(+0.42)
Financial 15
11850.68
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
85954.27
(+0.33)
Resource 10
59967.36
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo