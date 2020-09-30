1h ago

Thursday's weather: October arrives to a cold front, thundershowers

Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Jaco Marais, Netwerk24

More inclement weather will usher in October on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service, as strong winds, rain and the possibility of localised flooding and thunderstorms all predicted.

Impact-based warnings

- Yellow warning for wind with localised damage to infrastructure is possible over the southern part of the Namakwa District (Northern Cape) and Central Karoo (Western Cape).

- Yellow warning for rain with possible impacts including localised flooding of susceptible settlements and roads is expected over the Overberg and Garden Route Districts (Western Cape).

- Yellow warning for waves with possible difficulty in navigation and localised disruptions to beachfront activities is expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

- Yellow warning for severe thunderstorms with possible flooding of susceptible low lying areas, disruption to traffic due to reduced visibility and strong damaging winds that may cause some damage to informal settlements is expected over Pixley Ka-Seme municipality in Mpumalanga, as well as Zululand and Umkhanyakude municipalities in KZN.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy with morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers, becoming partly cloudy in the lowveld, where it will be warm.

Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread in the south-east.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, clearing from the north-east, where warm conditions are expected.

Scattered evening thundershowers are expected in the south.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but cold in the south with morning frost, but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine in the west and the north-east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west, where it will be raining from the afternoon, spreading to the south-east by the evening. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly in the south, reaching fresh to strong from the afternoon until early evening, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with light showers south of Darlington Dam, spreading northwards by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of Margate at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w
The forecast for 1 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

