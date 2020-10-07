Thursday's weather: Rain for parts of Eastern Cape, Limpopo, otherwise cloudy to warm

A cloudy to warm Thursday is in store, according to the South African Weather Service, however, there is a possibility of rain in the North West and Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the lowveld and the south-western highveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy with morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

The Free State will be fine and warm.

For the Northern Cape, conditions will be cloudy with fog along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise fine sunny and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy with fog along coastal areas and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the south-west and South Coast where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with mist over the South Coast and adjacent interior in the morning.

It will become cloudy, with isolated isolated thundershowers and rain from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers and rain south of the escapement. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy over the western parts in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-easterly in the extreme south, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong north of Durban at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.