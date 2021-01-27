Thursday's weather: Rainstorms forecast for KZN, Gauteng and Eastern Cape

Heavy rain is expected in several provinces on Thursday, including Gauteng and Mpumalanga, the South African Weather Service forecasts. The inclement weather is also expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Impact-based warnings

- Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall expected over southern Mpumalanga, northern Gauteng and the western bushveld in Limpopo, resulting in flooded low-lying areas, isolated cases of breakages of informal/farm dam walls, disruption of traffic and basic services, flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), and danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep water).

- Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall is expected over eastern and central North West, eastern Free State, and the northern half of KwaZulu-Natal.

- Yellow Level 2 warning for the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, resulting in flooded low-lying areas, disruption of traffic and basic services, and damage to agricultural crops and livestock.

The weather in your province

It will be cloudy and cool in Gauteng, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

There will be morning fog patches over the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the central and west.

The North West will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and south-eastern parts, but scattered in the east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy along the coast at first, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm and hot. It will be partly cloudy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated rain, but warm in the west, where it will become fine from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but light to moderate south-easterly during the afternoon.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly in the south during the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming north-easterly from evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.