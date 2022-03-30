Thursday's weather: Severe thunderstorms expected in the Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong winds, excessive lightning, and heavy downpours south of the escarpment in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.



A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for waves resulting in difficult sea navigation between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. It will subside in the evening.



The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.



The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the Limpopo Valley in the afternoon.

In the North West, fine and warm weather is expected, becoming partly cloudy except in the east.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected in the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the southwestern parts.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm along the coast and its adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but cloudy in the central and south-eastern parts where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly becoming strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, conditions will be cloudy along the south coast, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the northeast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly becoming strong in the west by afternoon.

It will be light southerly to south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in places south of escapement The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly later.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but fine in the north. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly south of Mandeni at first, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.