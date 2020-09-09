Thursday's weather: Sunny skies expected across SA - isolated showers for Eastern Cape

Isolated showers are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, otherwise, Thursday is shaping up to be another warm and sunny day across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment, where it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be fine and warm, but hot in the west.

The Free State will be fine and warm.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm over the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior with rain.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly, touching on gale force between Cape Point and Betty's Bay from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly becoming moderate south-easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and drizzle in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly becoming easterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.