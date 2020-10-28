31m ago

add bookmark

Thursday's weather: The heat is on across the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

A hot day is expected on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions are expected in KwaZulu-Natal, while fire danger warnings have also been issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high danger conditions are expected in places over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape, central parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the North West, Limpopo Valley and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in areas along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and its adjacent interior.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be hot in the north, otherwise fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and hot to very hot.

In the North West, it will be fine and hot but partly cloudy in the west, with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated thundershowers over the central and western half, but scattered in the south-west.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, with early morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will  become partly cloudy during the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, conditions will be cloudy and cool along the coastal areas in the morning, with scattered showers and rain along the south-west coast at first, becoming isolated as it spreads eastwards.

It will become partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly, but strong along the south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cool in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly south of Scottburgh, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 29 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Your weather: Partly cloudy conditions turn to warm and hot on Wednesday
EXPLAINER | Heatwaves: Why SA may see more in the future - and how to protect yourself
Your weather: Warm conditions expected on Tuesday, but thundershowers lurk in some provinces
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9742 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10929 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.32
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
21.19
(-0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(-0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.05)
Gold
1881.10
(-1.20)
Silver
23.43
(-3.54)
Platinum
875.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2253.50
(-2.80)
All Share
52308.14
(-3.28)
Top 40
47930.58
(-3.29)
Financial 15
10026.43
(-4.54)
Industrial 25
72862.13
(-1.98)
Resource 10
48131.41
(-4.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo