Thursday's weather: The heat is on across the country

A hot day is expected on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions are expected in KwaZulu-Natal, while fire danger warnings have also been issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high danger conditions are expected in places over the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, western parts of the Eastern Cape, central parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the North West, Limpopo Valley and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions in areas along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and its adjacent interior.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be hot in the north, otherwise fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and hot to very hot.

In the North West, it will be fine and hot but partly cloudy in the west, with isolated thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and hot, with isolated thundershowers over the central and western half, but scattered in the south-west.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, with early morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot. It will become partly cloudy during the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, conditions will be cloudy and cool along the coastal areas in the morning, with scattered showers and rain along the south-west coast at first, becoming isolated as it spreads eastwards.

It will become partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly, but strong along the south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cool in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong from the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly south of Scottburgh, spreading to Richards Bay in the evening, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala