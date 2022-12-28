36m ago

Thursday's weather: Thunderstorms expected in parts of KZN, Mpumalanga

Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Boris Jordan Photography/Getty Images

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, leading to hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga from the afternoon.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms was issued for the extreme southern parts of the Free State and the central and  eastern parts of Mpumalanga from the afternoon into the evening.

Additionally, strong winds are expected between Alexander Bay and Hermanus in the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions may occur over the Kai !Garib, Richtersveld and Matzikama municipalities. 

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in Mpumalanga, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions will prevail in Limpopo, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and south-western parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the Free State, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Cloudy conditions will occur along the Northern Cape coast at first, otherwise the province will be fine and warm to hot.

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme south and east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The southern high-ground will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, reaching near-gale from the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions will occur in the south and extreme east of the Western Cape.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, clearing from the west by late morning.

Light rain is expected along the south coast and the adjacent interior in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly along the south-west coast, reaching near-gale from the afternoon.

It will be moderate to fresh south-westerly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated light showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and cool to cold in the eastern half of the province, with scattered showers and rain. 

There will be thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming strong south-westerly from the south in the morning, spreading northwards and reaching the northern coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Thursday's temperatures
