Thursday's weather: Warm and hot day ahead with isolated thundershowers

It will be a warm to hot Thursday across all provinces, with scattered showers forecast by the South African Weather Service.



Impact-based warning

Yellow Level 1 warning: Waves with possible impacts are expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas until Thursday.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches in places on the Highveld, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy on the Highveld in the afternoon.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy in the east in the morning with mist along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the south-western Bushveld.

It will become partly cloudy in places in the afternoon.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the south-west.

It will be hot in the extreme north-west in the Free State, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be fine and hot, but partly cloudy over the central and south-eastern parts, spreading to the north-east by the afternoon where isolated thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong by the afternoon.

There will be morning fog along the west coast of the Western Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool along the south coast where it will be cloudy with a chance of light rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate north-westerly along the west and south-west coast becoming moderate south-westerly to southerly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be hot in places in the northern and the western parts of the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cloudy at times along the coast. Isolated showers are expected in the south and east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, but moderate south-easterly in places during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the west. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the extreme west and south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.