Thursday's weather: Warm, cloudy day across SA, with rain in some regions

Warm weather is expected in parts of the country.
Getty/ Manuel Breva Colmeiro

According to the South African Weather Service, most provinces will be warm and cloudy on Thursday. 

Gauteng will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog patches will occur along the Mpumalanga escarpment.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers along the escarpment in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions will prevail in Limpopo.

The Free State and the North West will be fine and warm to hot.

It will be cool and partly cloudy, with morning fog patches along the Northern Cape coast.

Otherwise, the province will be fine and warm to hot, but scorching over the north-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly to westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the west of the Western Cape at first, with fog along the west coast.

Morning rain will occur in the south-western parts, with the rest of the province becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Places along the south coast will be cloudy.

The wind along the south coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

It will be fine and warm in the eastern half of the province, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions will occur in places south of the escarpment, with isolated showers and rain in the evening.

The wind along the east coast will be light to moderate southerly.

Morning fog will occur in places over the KwaZulu-Natal interior.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the north, otherwise south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Thursday's temperatures
Thursday's temperatures.

