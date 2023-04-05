Thursday's weather: Warm conditions across SA, with fire warnings in several regions

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for the central parts of Northern Cape, northern parts of Western Cape, and the extreme western parts of Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, but cool over the central parts.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog will occur over the Mpumalanga Highveld, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West and Free State will be fine and warm.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions will prevail in the Northern Cape.

Evening fog is expected along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

Morning fog will occur along the Western Cape coast.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot across the province, but cool in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the Eastern Cape, with morning fog in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

Morning fog will occur over the KwaZulu-Natal interior.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers along the north coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.