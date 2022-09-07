50m ago

add bookmark

Thursday's weather: Warm day for most of SA with fire warnings for parts of Northern Cape

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fine and warm day is expected.
A fine and warm day is expected.
RUNSTUDIO

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for Pixley Ka Seme, as well as parts of ZF Mgcwawu and Johan Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and escarpment areas at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the Highveld in the afternoon.

Fine and warm conditions will prevail in Limpopo, but it will be partly cloudy in the morning.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the afternoon.

The Free State can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the Northern Cape along the coast and adjacent interior where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and warm to hot temperatures, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east in the afternoon where it will be windy.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy over the west and southern parts where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the north-eastern and north-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly east of Stilbaai, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect fine and warm conditions, with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm conditions will prevail. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Thursday's temperatures
Thursday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5632 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 492 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2074 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.26
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,714.38
+0.7%
Silver
18.35
+1.9%
Palladium
2,043.00
+1.6%
Platinum
863.62
+0.8%
Brent Crude
92.83
-3.1%
Top 40
60,174
-1.3%
All Share
66,716
-1.2%
Resource 10
59,942
-1.7%
Industrial 25
82,503
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,794
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo