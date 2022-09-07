Thursday's weather: Warm day for most of SA with fire warnings for parts of Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for Pixley Ka Seme, as well as parts of ZF Mgcwawu and Johan Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.



It will be partly cloudy in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and escarpment areas at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the Highveld in the afternoon.

Fine and warm conditions will prevail in Limpopo, but it will be partly cloudy in the morning.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the afternoon.

The Free State can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the Northern Cape along the coast and adjacent interior where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and warm to hot temperatures, becoming partly cloudy in the south-east in the afternoon where it will be windy.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy over the west and southern parts where morning fog patches are expected, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the north-eastern and north-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly east of Stilbaai, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect fine and warm conditions, with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, with morning fog patches along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to south-westerly.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm conditions will prevail. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.