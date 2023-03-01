Thursday's weather: Warm day with thunderstorms in several provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the central and western parts of the North West, north-western parts of the Free State and north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib and Khai-Ma local municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as the Drakenstein Municipality in the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in Mpumalanga.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers will prevail in the Western Bushveld and extreme north-east of Limpopo.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Scattered showers will occur over the north-western parts of the province.

The east of the Free State will be cloudy, with morning fog patches.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Scattered showers will occur over the north-western parts.

It will be cloudy and cool with fog along the Northern Cape coast in the morning.

Inland, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east, where isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

It will be cloudy with morning fog along the Western Cape coast.

Inland, it will be fine and warm to hot, but scorching over the central and eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly along the west coast, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy, fine, and hot along the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the south coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly by the afternoon.

It will be cloudy in the east of the province in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south towards the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.