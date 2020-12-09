Thursday's weather: Warm to hot day, afternoon isolated showers expected

A warm to hot Thursday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service, with isolated showers expected once again.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the lowveld, where it will be hot to very hot.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the western bushveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated afternoon thundershowers, but scattered in the north-eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the north. Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming fresh southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly along the west coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers, but cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly, but moderate south-easterly, east of Port Elizabeth.

Conditions in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment, where scattered showers and rain are expected, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy and warm, but cool in the south. Scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the north-eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, but northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay. It will become north-easterly between Durban and Richard's Bay in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.