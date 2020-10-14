Thursday's weather: Warm to hot day on the cards

A warm to hot day is on the cards on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service, with a fire warning danger issued for some municipalities in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama, Cederberg and Beaufort West municipalities in the Western Cape, the Hantam municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as the Chris Hani and the Joe Gqabi municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, becoming fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north.

The North West will be fine and warm to hot.

In the Free State it will be fine and warm to hot.

The Northern Cape will be warm along the coast, otherwise fine and hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong by afternoon.

For the Western Cape it will be fine and cool to warm but hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but westerly to north-westerly along the south coast at first.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the northern interior, becoming partly cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, but fresh during midday.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the northern interior, becoming partly cloud south of the escarpment in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

