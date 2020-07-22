Thursday's weather: We're in for another fine, cool day

Conditions will be mostly fine and cool on Thursday as it has been for most of the week, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region:

It will be a fine and cool day in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but cold along the escarpment.

It will then become partly cloudy, with evening fog in the east.

Limpopo will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy, with evening fog in the east.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

In the Northern Cape, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the north-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

There will be morning and evening fog along the coastal areas and adjacent interior in the Western Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy over the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly in the morning, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with mist along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly at first, otherwise light and variable.

The Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

