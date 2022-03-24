Till rage: Allegations of assault as customer, Food Lovers employee square off over expired special

Food Lovers Market in Johannesburg has concluded an internal probe after a till supervisor and a customer were involved in a physical confrontation on Saturday.

The incident at the Food Lovers Market at the Morning Glen store in Gallo Manor went viral after videos were widely shared on social media showing a woman being assaulted with a mug, by a store employee.

READ | 'I was terrified', photographer tells court in Floyd Shivambu assault case

The tussle was seemingly over a vegetable combo special that was advertised outside the store.

Following the incident, Food Lovers Market indicated that the supervisor at the store was not the aggressor and that an internal investigation was under way.

This happened yesterday at @FoodLoversMkt in Gallo Manor where a young supervisor allegedly assaulted an elderly woman with a mug over a vegetable combo special that was advertised outside the store. The supervisor named pinky then told customers that she has anger problems. pic.twitter.com/TUMuGfWwix — Update South Africa (@Update_ZA) March 20, 2022

On Tuesday, the store said it had concluded its probe and had obtained CCTV footage as well as eyewitness accounts confirming that the customer had assaulted the supervisor.

"The customer attacked our till supervisor when she was advised that the promotion relating to the items she was purchasing was no longer running. The customer physically attacked our till supervisor and sustained injuries when she head-butted our supervisor and consequently started bleeding," the store said in a statement.

It added that the CCTV footage of the incident detailed the assault and that staff of the store tried to move away from the customer, who first threw a cucumber at her and then physically attacked her.

The store stressed:

In no way was our team member the aggressor.

Gauteng police said the incident had not been reported to them.









Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.