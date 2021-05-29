29 May

add bookmark

TIMELINE | Tshegofatso Pule's family dream of seeing alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba standing trial gets nearer

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Friends and relatives of slain Tshegofatso Pule hold balloons at her funeral. Picture: Tebogo Letsie
Friends and relatives of slain Tshegofatso Pule hold balloons at her funeral. Picture: Tebogo Letsie
  • The wait by Tshegofatso Pule’s family for the trial of the alleged mastermind behind her death is approaching its end.
  • Ntuthuko Shoba is expected to stand trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in October.
  • Shoba allegedly promised Pule’s confessed murderer Mzikayise Malephane R70 000 to kill the mother of his unborn child.

As the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial approaches finality, her family’s dream of seeing the alleged mastermind stand trial could be achieved.

Pule’s family have repeatedly told the media on separate occasions that they are patiently waiting for the alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba to have his day in court.

The former JSE analyst is expected to stand trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 04 October.

Shoba, 32, has denied playing a part in the killing of Pule, 28, who was eight months pregnant with his child, last year.

Pule, a beautician by profession, was last seen alive on 4 June, leaving her family home in Meadowlands, Soweto, to visit Shoba at his residence in Florida.

She was captured on CCTV cameras walking with Shoba before she jumped into a Jeep SUV driven by Mzikayise Malephane, 31.

The vehicle was later confiscated by the police as it was used during a criminal offence.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Trial of alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba set to begin in October

The following day, a passerby found Pule’s scantily dressed body with a stab wound to the chest, hanging from a tree in Roodepoort Durban Deep.

A video showing her body hanging later went viral on social media.

Her family positively identified Pule on 8 June at a government mortuary after she was reported missing, a day after she failed to return home.

Malephane made his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

He then abandoned his bail application, and the matter was transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. 

Malephane later entered into a guilty plea with the State, saying he would turn State witness against Shoba.

In his plea, Malephane claimed that he will testify against Shoba .

On 19 February, after accepting his guilty plea, Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng sentenced Malephane to 20 years for murder, five years for defeating the ends of justice and five years for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

When delivering the sentence, Mokgoatlheng said he deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence (of life in prison) after Malephane reached a deal with the State to testify against Shoba.

Malephane, who was sweating during the sentence, then handed a letter of apology he had penned to Pule’s family in court.

In his guilty plea, Malephane said he went to school with Shoba and claimed he offered him R70 000 to kill Pule.

He said Shoba called him to fetch Pule from his (Shoba) residence and pretend to be an Uber driver.

Malephane was armed with a firearm.

“He stopped the vehicle, opened Pule’s door, grabbed her by her arm and pulled her out. He shot Pule once and fell. Malephane believed that Pule was dead and put her in the back seat of the Jeep and drove to Durban Deep,” read part of his guilty plea in court.

Malephane claimed that he was not thinking straight after firing at Pule and decided to hang Pule pretending that she had committed suicide.

He dragged her out of the vehicle, tied a rope around her neck and hanged her from a tree. 

Shoba’s antics

Shoba made his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed until 1 March.

Shoba allegedly orchestrated Pule’s murder because he didn’t want his partner to find out that he had impregnated the beautician.

His attempts to secure bail were deemed futile by Magistrate Delize Smith.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 22: Ntuthuko
Ntuthuko Shoba.
Gallo Images Photo: Trevor Kunene/Gallo Images/Daily Sun

Smith said there was no exceptional circumstances to grant Shoba bail despite attempts by his lawyer Advocate Luyanda Nyangiwe.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Alleged murder mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba denied bail

On 25 March, Shoba didn’t give up and launched another bail application with “new facts”.

He claimed that a fellow detainee known as John Thweky Mohabe, at the Krugersdorp Prison had told him that Malephane was dating Pule behind his back.

Shoba claimed that Pule had multiple relationships behind his back.

He claimed that Malephane had also confessed to two other inmates that he killed Pule after they argued in his Jeep.

“I could never imagine hiring someone I know to take a hit on the mother of my child,” Shoba said.

He claimed that he financially assisted Pule during his pregnancy.

His claims were disputed in court by State prosecutor Paseka Timeki.

Timeki laid bare cellphone records between Pule and Shoba.

In some of the messages, Pule, who was stranded, needed Shoba to be there for her and the unborn child, but he gave them the cold shoulder.

Timeki even revealed that Shoba wanted Pule to terminate her pregnancy including giving her medication that left Pule with excruciating stomach pains.

It was not the first time that Pule was carrying Shoba’s child.

He allegedly forced her to terminate their first pregnancy.

Smith denied Shoba bail again on 7 May, because his two advocates presented no new facts. 

On 23 April, the JSE announced that it terminated Shoba’s employment.

The company claimed that it had cooperated with the police investigation.

On 26 April, Shoba appeared in court armed with a new lawyer Advocate Shaddy Sithole in an attempt to secure bail to attend to his employment matters.

Shoba’s matter was transferred to the high court on May 17.

He was served with an indictment and his trial was expected to begin on 28 May. 

In another twist, Shoba brought another application on 18 May, pleading that he should not be moved to Johannesburg Prison known as Sun City.

Sithole claimed that Shoba had received life-threatening voice notes, texts and video messages.

The messages were suspected to be from Malephane.

On 25 May, Sithole withdrew his services, leaving Shoba to cross-examine senior correctional officer Lesetja Masenya about his safety should he be incarcerated at the Johannesburg Prison.

Shoba’s trial is expected to begin on 4 October.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npatshegofasto pulegautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 13628 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1920 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.67
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.30
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.47
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,870.05
-0.0%
Silver
27.41
-0.1%
Palladium
2,834.96
-0.3%
Platinum
1,155.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
71.31
-0.1%
Top 40
61,742
+0.3%
All Share
67,919
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,784
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,667
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,473
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

17 May

Another SA sailor qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for...

15 May

Leotlela becomes 6th SA sprinter to clock under 10 second 100m time, qualifies for Olympics
Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's...

15 May

Russian rescue? Government keen to take up Sputnik V offer to vaccinate SA's Olympians
Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can...

15 May

Teen swimming star Pieter Coetzé puts school on hold for Olympics: 'Maybe I can surprise some people'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo