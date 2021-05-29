TIMELINE | Tshegofatso Pule's family dream of seeing alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba standing trial gets nearer

The wait by Tshegofatso Pule’s family for the trial of the alleged mastermind behind her death is approaching its end.

Ntuthuko Shoba is expected to stand trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in October.

Shoba allegedly promised Pule’s confessed murderer Mzikayise Malephane R70 000 to kill the mother of his unborn child.

As the Tshegofatso Pule murder trial approaches finality, her family’s dream of seeing the alleged mastermind stand trial could be achieved.

Pule’s family have repeatedly told the media on separate occasions that they are patiently waiting for the alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba to have his day in court.

The former JSE analyst is expected to stand trial in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 04 October.

Shoba, 32, has denied playing a part in the killing of Pule, 28, who was eight months pregnant with his child, last year.

Pule, a beautician by profession, was last seen alive on 4 June, leaving her family home in Meadowlands, Soweto, to visit Shoba at his residence in Florida.

She was captured on CCTV cameras walking with Shoba before she jumped into a Jeep SUV driven by Mzikayise Malephane, 31.

The vehicle was later confiscated by the police as it was used during a criminal offence.

The following day, a passerby found Pule’s scantily dressed body with a stab wound to the chest, hanging from a tree in Roodepoort Durban Deep.

A video showing her body hanging later went viral on social media.

Her family positively identified Pule on 8 June at a government mortuary after she was reported missing, a day after she failed to return home.

Malephane made his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

He then abandoned his bail application, and the matter was transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Malephane later entered into a guilty plea with the State, saying he would turn State witness against Shoba.

In his plea, Malephane claimed that he will testify against Shoba .

On 19 February, after accepting his guilty plea, Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng sentenced Malephane to 20 years for murder, five years for defeating the ends of justice and five years for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

When delivering the sentence, Mokgoatlheng said he deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence (of life in prison) after Malephane reached a deal with the State to testify against Shoba.

Malephane, who was sweating during the sentence, then handed a letter of apology he had penned to Pule’s family in court.

In his guilty plea, Malephane said he went to school with Shoba and claimed he offered him R70 000 to kill Pule.

He said Shoba called him to fetch Pule from his (Shoba) residence and pretend to be an Uber driver.

Malephane was armed with a firearm.

“He stopped the vehicle, opened Pule’s door, grabbed her by her arm and pulled her out. He shot Pule once and fell. Malephane believed that Pule was dead and put her in the back seat of the Jeep and drove to Durban Deep,” read part of his guilty plea in court.

Malephane claimed that he was not thinking straight after firing at Pule and decided to hang Pule pretending that she had committed suicide.

He dragged her out of the vehicle, tied a rope around her neck and hanged her from a tree.

Shoba’s antics

Shoba made his first appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed until 1 March.

Shoba allegedly orchestrated Pule’s murder because he didn’t want his partner to find out that he had impregnated the beautician.

His attempts to secure bail were deemed futile by Magistrate Delize Smith.

Smith said there was no exceptional circumstances to grant Shoba bail despite attempts by his lawyer Advocate Luyanda Nyangiwe.

On 25 March, Shoba didn’t give up and launched another bail application with “new facts”.

He claimed that a fellow detainee known as John Thweky Mohabe, at the Krugersdorp Prison had told him that Malephane was dating Pule behind his back.

Shoba claimed that Pule had multiple relationships behind his back.

He claimed that Malephane had also confessed to two other inmates that he killed Pule after they argued in his Jeep.

“I could never imagine hiring someone I know to take a hit on the mother of my child,” Shoba said.

He claimed that he financially assisted Pule during his pregnancy.

His claims were disputed in court by State prosecutor Paseka Timeki.

Timeki laid bare cellphone records between Pule and Shoba.

In some of the messages, Pule, who was stranded, needed Shoba to be there for her and the unborn child, but he gave them the cold shoulder.

Timeki even revealed that Shoba wanted Pule to terminate her pregnancy including giving her medication that left Pule with excruciating stomach pains.

It was not the first time that Pule was carrying Shoba’s child.

He allegedly forced her to terminate their first pregnancy.

Smith denied Shoba bail again on 7 May, because his two advocates presented no new facts.

On 23 April, the JSE announced that it terminated Shoba’s employment.

The company claimed that it had cooperated with the police investigation.

On 26 April, Shoba appeared in court armed with a new lawyer Advocate Shaddy Sithole in an attempt to secure bail to attend to his employment matters.

Shoba’s matter was transferred to the high court on May 17.

He was served with an indictment and his trial was expected to begin on 28 May.

In another twist, Shoba brought another application on 18 May, pleading that he should not be moved to Johannesburg Prison known as Sun City.

Sithole claimed that Shoba had received life-threatening voice notes, texts and video messages.

The messages were suspected to be from Malephane.

On 25 May, Sithole withdrew his services, leaving Shoba to cross-examine senior correctional officer Lesetja Masenya about his safety should he be incarcerated at the Johannesburg Prison.

Shoba’s trial is expected to begin on 4 October.