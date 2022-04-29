Timing of Teffo's arrest at Meyiwa trial aimed at 'humiliating' him, advocates' body suggests





Advocate Malesela Teffo is representing four of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

On Thursday, he was arrested in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for allegedly failing to appear in court on a separate matter in which he is the accused.

The General Council of the Bar has questioned the timing and manner of the arrest and whether it was done to humiliate or intimidate Teffo.

Teffo is the defence counsel of four of the men charged with murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, who was shot dead in his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home in 2014.

Following a postponement of the Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday, Teffo was arrested by an investigating officer with the help of members of the police's Tactical Response Team, who are providing security during the trial.

This was done in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, in full view of the media.

News24 reported that a warrant of arrest was executed after Teffo allegedly failed to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on a separate matter in which he is an accused.

GCB chairperson advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, SC, said the organisation was deeply concerned about Teffo's arrest.

Watt-Pringle said that following the highly publicised arrest, police were slow to offer any explanation "for this affront to the dignity of the Court and its high-handed treatment of an officer of that Court".

He added that Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela had, thus far, been unable to provide any explanation despite his statement on radio that he had spoken to the investigating officer about the arrest.

"It is difficult to imagine what could justify a defence advocate having to be arrested and placed in handcuffs in the High Court building and in the glare of the publicity surrounding the Meyiwa trial, while going about his professional duty representing criminal accused."

Watt-Pringle said it was improbable that Teffo would have been unwilling to present himself at a police station for arrest if called upon to do so.

"Whether there are good grounds for his arrest is yet to be revealed. If there are grounds for Mr Teffo's arrest, he ought to have been arrested like any other person. But absent compelling grounds for the place, timing, and manner of Mr Teffo's arrest, these create the impression that it must have been done in order to humiliate Mr Teffo, or worse, to intimidate and harass him," Watt-Pringle said.

Watt-Pringle added:

If this inference is justified, it is a profoundly serious matter indeed.

"Notably, there would be a serious undermining of the Rule of Law if an officer of the Court has been intimidated for defending his clients. There would also be serious implications concerning their right to legal representation and a fair trial."



The GCB was also of the view that the arrest of an officer of the High Court in the High Court precinct showed a profound disrespect for the dignity of the court and insensitivity to the impression it created of the police adopting high-handed tactics to humiliate and intimidate an advocate who happens to be acting against the State on behalf of his clients, the accused.

"The GCB calls for this matter to be thoroughly investigated by an independent body and the outcome to be made public, without delay. Similarly, the Minister of Police is called upon to act swiftly and decisively to that end."









