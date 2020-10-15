Tin Roof party: Covid-19 cases now stand at 89

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event at Cape Town ' s Tin Roof bar has increased to 89.

Of those, 38 are matric pupils.

The Western Cape government says this is a wake-up call for heightened vigilance and socially responsible behaviour.

They were traced after an event at the bar in Claremont was found to be the common thread in a new cluster of cases.

Of that cluster, 38 of those infected are in matric.

Across the entire sub-district (including both the event as well as infections outside it), 65 pupils were infected, of which 44 are matriculants from eight schools.

The remaining six contracted it elsewhere.

The investigation into the outbreak at the bar has not been completed.

The cluster was picked up by a general practitioner who contacted other doctors and then the Western Cape health department.

They are mostly understood to have mild symptoms.

"This is where individual responsible behaviour and collective responsible behaviour comes together," department head Keith Cloete said in a digital briefing.

He added there were other places where young people got together, so the team was examining whether there were other potential "seeding" events.

The Western Cape government's concern about the matriculants is they might have to wait until next year for a second opportunity to write their final exams, which are coming up soon, if they get sick.

Cloete said cases in the province peaked in June and July, and were in decline, but there was a slight increase in the last week or so.

There were cases in Beaufort West, Matzikama, Oudtshoorn, Saldanha, and notably in the northern, southern and western suburbs of Cape Town.

Most of the new cases in the southern suburbs are in Rondebosch, but there were also new cases in Tamboerskloof and in the city centre.

For adults (20 and above), there was a blip in the western suburbs but it has declined.

Cases in the eastern suburbs - Khayelitsha, Klipfontein, Mitchells Plain and Tygerberg - were decreasing.

However, the number of cases in the age group up to 19 years old showed a significant jump, linked mostly to the "single superspreader" bar event.

Tin Roof said it had taken all precautions, even halving the number of patrons allowed into the venue.

Two weeks ago, Cloete said, there were 287 cases in the southern and western region, with 40 (15%) in the 15 to 25 age group.



This has jumped to 557 cases, with 195 cases in the southern and western region (35%) in the 15 to 25 age group.

This cluster is currently being contained with isolation and quarantining, but the upcoming holiday season requires continued vigilance as people attend multiple gatherings.

Cloete said for the next 18 to 24 months, there should be strong personal responsibility to contain the impact of Covid-19 and prevent further outbreaks until there was a vaccine.

"Everyone is potentially a superspreader," he added.

Premier Alan Winde appealed to young people to be extremely vigilant during the final stretch of their end-of-year exams.

He said young people were less at risk of contracting Covid-19, but they could be the "infector".

"Your whole year has been a rough year, but there are a couple of weeks to go, but please make sure we hold the course."