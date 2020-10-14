1h ago

Tin Roof party: Covid-19 cases up to 73, two hospitalised

Jenni Evans
Popular nightclub Tin Roof in Claremont is at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak affecting high school pupils.
Aljoscha Kohlstock, News24
  • The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event at Cape Town's Tin Roof bar has risen to 73.
  • Most have mild symptoms - but two were hospitalised, with one discharged after a short stay. 
  • Another cluster related to a funeral has also been identified. 

The number of Covid-19 cases linked to an event at Cape Town's Tin Roof bar has risen to 73, with all but two experiencing mild symptoms, the Western Cape Department of Health said on Wednesday. 

This was an increase from the 63 cases shared by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mark van der Heever said two people were hospitalised, but one was discharged after a short stay.

Another cluster linked to a funeral has been identified, but further details were not immediately available.

The Tin Roof-linked event has also sparked a mass communication campaign at schools in the Western Cape to remind pupils of Covid-19 protocols.

"In total, 73 cases have now been confirmed. This means contact tracing of 73 households are currently being done," said Van der Heever.

"Again, the data is emerging and will be updated as soon as confirmation is received."

All confirmed cases were advised to isolate as per health requirements and those who were in close contact, but not symptomatic, have been advised to quarantine.

Protocols 

Tin Roof previously told News24 that it had all of the protocols in place, and regarded the venue as safe.

It had even halved its usual number of patrons and made sanitiser available. It added that patrons had to wear masks when moving to order a drink and that sanitising was done during this transaction.

It expressed concern over some patrons' alleged party hopping from private parties before coming to the bar and claimed other establishments were having very large gatherings.

News24 previously reported that 47 school pupils who visited the Tin Roof had tested positive for the virus. 

Van der Heever said the Western Cape government was continuing with its province-wide awareness campaign to educate people on the necessary safe behaviours and is contacting schools to drive the message home again.

Preventing

"An important message that needs to be landed is that young people also have a role to play in preventing new Covid-19 infections – even if they are at lower risk of a severe Covid-19 illness," he said.

So far there had been no cases reported that were linked to public transport.

Together with the Department of Health, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism has worked on detailed health and safety guidelines for all businesses to follow and is running business safety communication campaigns.

It also has a complaints line for the public or employees to report businesses that are not following proper safety protocols.

He said, irrespective of the nature of a business, there are certain safety and preventative measures which need to be in place. It includes making provision for physical distancing, sanitising and wearing of masks at all times (except for when you eat or drink).

Said Van der Heever: "It is possible to both stay safe, and move forward to grow the economy and save jobs. This requires every person and business to play their part and follow these important guidelines."

