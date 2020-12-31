'Tis the season: More that R4 million in 'counterfeit spices' seized in Gauteng

Counterfeit spices valued in the millions have been seized in Gauteng.

Images of the bust were shared by Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko.

A Tunisian-born individual, with an SA ID was detained.

R4.5 million in suspected counterfeit spices and packaging have been seized from premises on Old Vereeniging Road on Thursday in Gauteng.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko took to Twitter to share images of the goods seized during a warrant search by members of Kliprivier visible policing with the assistance of Spoor & Fisher, a firm that handles the prosecution and enforcement of trademarks, patents, designs, and copyrights.

In Mazibuko’s pictures, there are mountains of sticker rolls that belong to various spices that are under the Unilever brand as well as marked and unmarked spices. A hot glue gun was also among the items found.

"R4.5 million worth of spices and packaging were seized and taken to the depot of Spoor & Fisher. A Tunisian born with RSA ID was detained," said Mazibuko, adding that the ID was suspected to be fake as well.