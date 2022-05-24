Tit-for-tat: DA, EFF open criminal cases after Tshwane council fiasco

EFF councillors in Tshwane could face criminal charges after the DA and its coalition partners opened a case on Tuesday.

EFF members disrupted a council sitting and clashed with private security guards last week Thursday.

In turn, the EFF opened a criminal case against Tshwane's mayor and the council speaker.

The DA and its coalition partners in Tshwane have opened a criminal case against EFF members for assault, death threats and malicious damage to property.



The case was opened on Tuesday at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

EFF members disrupted a council sitting last week, which had been scheduled for the City's annual budget to be presented.

The meeting erupted into chaos when EFF councillors clashed with private security, dragging furniture around the council while singing and cheering.

The council meeting had to be postponed.

The EFF had disrupted the sitting to air the party's grievances about the insourcing of "vulnerable workers", including security guards and waste management workers.

The DA-led multi-party coalition said the EFF was used to playing to the gallery at the expense of fellow councillors.



The EFF, unlike other smaller political parties in the council, was not a part of the City's coalition partnership.

"The charges relate to, among other things, intimidation, assault, death threats and malicious damage to council properties. The coalition government will no longer allow the decorum and integrity of this democratic institution to become a lawless circus. The EFF has disrespected the same democratic institution they claim they are defending and protecting," the DA said in a statement

"The coalition government calls on SAPS to conduct a full investigation into the EFF's actions and for swift action to be taken against the perpetrators to uphold the rule of law.

"As councillors representing the people who voted for us, there is a certain decorum and dignity that needs to be upheld in council chambers and when we serve our people.

Melinda Stuurman

"We furthermore, with urgency, call on the MEC of Cogta, Lebogang Maile, who has the power and responsibility to investigate and conclude on the behaviour and conduct of these councillors to do so urgently. The code of conduct for councillors is a live document and needs to be respected by all who serve our people," the party added.



The EFF retaliated, and on Tuesday morning, the party opened a criminal case against the mayor, Randall Williams, and the council speaker, Murunwa Makwarela.

EFF opens counter criminal case

EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabbodu said he opened a case because Williams had allowed private security guards into the council, which was unlawful.

Ramabbodu called the DA "fools", saying the party had directed its criminal case at the "wrong" jurisdiction in Brooklyn instead of the central police station in Pretoria.

"We opened a criminal case against them; we opened it at Tshwane central police station. They do not have a case; they are fools and have not opened a case because they opened it at the wrong police station," he told News24.

"We opened a case against the mayor and the speaker for intimidation and assault. They allowed unknown security men, who we do not know, into Tshwane House. According to the rules, they did that unlawfully. They are the ones who should be arrested," Ramabbodu said.

