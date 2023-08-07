11h ago

To dehorn or not to dehorn? That is the question at Hluhluwe/iMfolozi, as rhino slaughter continues

Nicole McCain
  • The Hluhluwe/iMfolozi game reserve is one of the hardest hit by rhino poaching.
  • One of the measures to combat the severe poaching threat is to dehorn rhino.
  • However, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, which oversees the park, says it is not keen on dehorning.

As rhino poaching continues to target the Hluhluwe/iMfolozi (HiP) game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, the national government and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife are locked in a debate as to whether dehorning the park's rhino population will keep them safe.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the organisation was not keen on dehorning.

"The discussions are ongoing - but, to date, the evidence we have is that dehorning in some of our protected areas did not prevent poaching. In fact, in one incident, poachers killed the dehorned rhino," he said.

Earlier this week, Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that, of the 231 rhino killed in South Africa in the first half of the year, 143 were in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Unfortunately, rhino poachers have continued to target the Hluhluwe/iMfolozi game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, where Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, supported by the department and iSimangaliso Wetland Park, continues to implement a number of measures to combat rhino poaching," Creecy said.

Among the measures is the establishment of a Tactical Operations Joint Control Centre, which now facilitates the SAPS deployments to HiP, as well as a R40 million cash injection for the repair of the game reserve's boundary fence.

Creecy added that discussions around rhino dehorning were underway with Ezemvelo.

Mntambo, in turn, said the game reserve's boundary fence was often a casualty of service delivery protests and that HiP was facing an increased onslaught from poachers.

Mntambo said:

With HiP having a high concentration of rhinos in a smaller area when compared to Kruger, poachers find it easier to poach inside HiP as they do not spend a lot of time looking for rhinos.

The park has a busy corridor road intersecting it, which makes it "challenging to monitor all the vehicles driving through the park", he said.

Jacques O'Dell, a specialist wildlife veterinarian and a senior lecturer in wildlife health at the University of Pretoria's Faculty of Veterinary Science, said it costs around R10 000 to dehorn a rhino.

Mntambo said dehorning also needed to be maintained because the horn grew back.

According to O'Dell, dehorning a rhino requires vets to safely immobilise the rhino, and then remove the horn without injuring the rhino.

He is currently completing a PhD, which looks at how effective dehorning is, what the costs and side-effects are, and how to improve cutting techniques.

O'Dell said field observations have shown that dehorning is effective in displacing poaching from one area to another, although the extent of the effectiveness is not clear.

"Anecdotal reports indicate a rhino is two to five times less likely to be poached when it is dehorned. Several other factors, like the level of security and the method of dehorning used, may play a role in this," he said.

O'Dell said there were "biological consequences" to dehorning.

Some research had shown that it reduced the home range of black rhinos, and there was a concern that it made calves more susceptible to poaching.

SOUTH AFRICA - September 2011: A rhino and her cal
A rhino and her calf at a waterhole in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park. Feature text available.

However, other research had shown that dehorning did not affect the social behaviour of white rhinos, and the dehorned population had been seen to grow in comparison to horned populations.

"There will always be a debate whether we should dehorn a rhino or not. The purpose of the PhD is to add some science to this decision. Obviously, removing a rhino's horn will have some biological consequences. What all of these are and how severe it is, we still do not know," he said.

He said there was a small risk of injury and death due to capture when dehorning was done.

"But the major benefit, not being poached, far outweighs all the cons," he said.

O'Dell added that a dehorning programme in HiP would most likely come with some challenges - and, due to the larger area, would require the use of a helicopter and plane, adding additional costs to the operation.

"One is limited by only being able to dehorn a certain number of rhinos per day. To increase this and complete the dehorning operation in as short as possible a period, you would need several teams working at the same time.

"In remote areas, you may only have access to the rhino via the helicopter, and cannot rely on the ground support team.

SOUTH AFRICA - September 2011: A herd of rhinos in
A herd of rhinos in the Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park.

"Thus, either the veterinarian performing the darting, or the pilot doing the flying, will also need to do the cutting of the horn. You thus need a highly experienced team for such an operation," he said.

Mntambo said Ezemvelo endeavoured to keep "animals in their natural environment", and that other measures would likely be more effective against poaching, including improving the boundary fence and increasing foot patrols.

He said the organisation ran 55 projects "to fight rhino poaching" - and that it was "impossible" to provide a figure for the funding the organisation needed to fight rhino poaching.


