'To hell with the decision' - Andile Lungisa vows nationwide shutdown in support of Jacob Zuma

Pule Letshwiti-Jones
  • A group of Zuma supporters have threatened to fight back if the former president is arrested.
  • The outcry follows a ConCourt judgment which sentenced Zuma to 15 months behind bars. 
  • The Jacob Zuma Foundation released a statement labelling the judgment "judicially emotional and angry".

Former ANC councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Andile Lungisa, is calling for a nationwide shutdown in support of former president Jacob Zuma. 

Lungisa, who slammed the country's judiciary, said judges were not doing their job and accused them of becoming political activists.

This, after acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months behind bars. 

In retaliation to the judgment, Lungisa said they had organised a shutdown protest across all provinces on Friday.

He said the shutdown was not under the banner of the ANC or Radical Economic Transformation group, but was for all South Africans concerned with the violation of the country's Constitution.

On Wednesday, the Jacob Zuma Foundation labelled the judgment "judicially emotional and angry", as well as "not consistent with our Constitution". 

READ | Zuma rejects court judgment, says Khampepe was 'emotional and angry'

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, Lungisa said the ruling handed down by the Constitutional Court should be disregarded.

He said:

To hell with the decision.


"If police they've got bullets, they must kill all of us. That is the message which we are communicating... We are saying this time around we will respond. Because we are saying there is no way any system that tampers with justice should have a place. We are not going to rest until the ConCourt judges resign," Lungisa said.

The former controversial councillor, convicted and sentenced for assault, was of the view that all judicial rules had been bent to try and target Zuma.

Meanwhile, another group pledging their allegiance to the former president, said they would be meeting the Zuma family on Thursday and would later hold a press briefing at Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

