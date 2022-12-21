'To just grab your child and run is a terrible thing': Residents shocked by fire tragedy

Kensington residents are reeling after a deadly shack fire tragedy on Wednesday morning.

A woman and her 16-month-old baby died in the blaze.

Cape Town has seen a number of devastating shack fires this year.

The residents of Cape Town's Kuku Town informal settlement in Kensington were mourning the death of a woman and her 16-month-old baby in a fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

"I think we are all coping in our own way. We lost two of our loved ones," resident Verona Joseph told News24.

"It is a tragedy," said Joseph, who lives near the shack that caught alight.

With about 80 people living in about 20 shacks, the residents of the settlement have become a tight-knit community and are feeling the loss of the mother and her baby.

The police will investigate the cause of the fire, which took three fire crews to douse.

The blaze also damaged a part of Joseph's shack.

"To just grab your child and run it is a terrible thing, but I did not lose anyone," said Joseph, an extended public works employee whose contract is about to end.

She and her child managed to get to safety but she lost appliances, a television set and a pram. Joseph was reluctant to talk about her loss because of the devastating loss to the people living in the shack that was completely gutted.

"Nothing that happened to me can compare to losing a loved one," she said.

The devastation has been particularly bad in Masiphumelele and Langa.

About 100 shacks burnt down in Langa in April and in Masiphumelele over 600 shacks were gutted in November.

Meanwhile, a fire started on Signal Hill on Wednesday afternoon, and is currently being put out by firefighters.



