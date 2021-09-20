To protect whistleblowers, legislation needs to be expanded - Thuli Madonsela

Only 10% of financial crimes are found by auditing, leaving the remainder to be reported by whistleblowers.

Only one in every 10 financial crimes is picked up by auditing, which makes whistleblowers one of the most effective ways of tackling corruption in government departments, according to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

In a webinar on Sunday, Madonsela, the head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Andy Mothibi, and the former head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Willie Hofmeyr, discussed the risks faced by whistleblowers, in the wake of the murder of Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran, a Gauteng senior health official, is believed to have been a vital witness in a SIU probe into corruption at the provincial government. She was gunned down outside her home in August.

While auditing is an essential practice, which ensures the function of companies and government departments, only one in 10 crimes - such as fraud, corruption and embezzlement - are picked up by auditors, said Madonsela.

"So who takes care of the other nine cases? Well, a lot of what we know about corruption comes from whistleblowers," she said.

But, Madonsela added, calling out fraud and corruption comes at a great personal cost to whistleblowers, as it can lead to threats against their lives, to losing their jobs, or even civil and criminal litigation.

At the moment, South African whistleblowers are offered protection through the Protected Disclosures Act – which protects employees who report wrongdoing in their company – or the Witness Protection Act.

It means that people outside of an organisation, who report corruption, such as a businessman applying for a tender, or someone whose report does not result in prosecution, are left with minimal protection.

And, with the SIU investigating over 4 000 contracts into suspected PPE fraud, there is a broad range of witnesses who could be in need of protection, said Mothibi.

"Practically, all of those who come forward need to be assured they will be protected," he said. "The current legal framework is there, but there is room for improvement."





According to the panel, protecting whistleblowers requires South Africa's existing legislation to be enforced, and the creation of new laws to fill the gaps in the current acts dealing with whistleblower safety.

This would include the enforcement of current legislation, as well as the expanding of legislation to protect whistleblowers, who are not employees.

A special protection office, under the wing of the Constitutional Court, should also be established to protect whistleblowers, argued Hofmeyer.

"We need radical change. One needs a formal structure with real power," he said.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with Deokaran's murder.

The matter will be back in court on 1 October.

