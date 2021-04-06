To think I can kill my own flesh and blood is nonsense - Tshegofatso Pule murder accused

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule is applying for bail again i n the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

He told the court he could not have killed his own flesh and blood, nor the mother of his child.

The State is expected to respond on 22 April.

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule said he was happy with the idea of becoming a father and added that he would not have killed the deceased or his unborn child.



Pule was eight months pregnant with his child when she was killed in June 2020. Her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

"I could never imagine hiring someone I know to take a hit on the mother of my child," Ntuthuko Shoba said in an affidavit before the court.

"I do not have a child of my own and to think that I can kill an innocent soul that is my own flesh and blood is nonsense at best, and I will challenge [Muzikayise Malephane's] untruthful allegations.

"I could not have financially assisted the deceased through her pregnancy while, in the meantime, plotting to kill her,."

The affidavit was filed as part of his second attempt to secure his release on bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He was denied bail at his first attempt in March after the court found that he failed to prove the existence of exceptional circumstances to warrant his release.

But he later returned, armed with "new facts", including the allegation that Malephane, who was convicted of the murder, and Pule were involved in a relationship at the time she was killed.

Malephane implicated Shoba in his guilty plea in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Incriminating

Shoba added in his affidavit: "I submit that the police could have arrested me last year if there was anything incriminating me. However, they waited until Malephane made a plea bargain and/or guilty plea in order to link me to the crime.

"I further submit that I will strongly dispute any conspiracy to murder the deceased with Malephane, regardless of his misleading, untruthful and dishonest plea."



He added that the deceased was his friend and that they had "hooked up romantically for a brief period" while he had separated from his long-term girlfriend.

On 4 June 2020, the deceased was at his house to compile a list of what they needed for their baby. Later that night, the deceased arranged her own ride home and he walked her outside.

When the vehicle arrived, it stopped a few meters ahead of him and Pule. Pule then went to the front passenger door and knocked on the window. She allegedly said to the driver: "Whose car is this? Look how drunk you are."

Shoba added that the vehicle was unknown to him.

She then got into the vehicle and left with the "unknown driver".

Shoba said he thought it was probable that Malephane was Pule's boyfriend at the time and that he might have confronted Pule about him when she asked him to pick her up at his place, and that it led to a fight.

"This may also explain why he did not initially unlock the door of the vehicle when picking her up until the deceased signalled for him to lower his window and them exchanging a few words.

"This would also explain the gruesome nature of the crime, as to how the deceased was killed does not seem to me like a planned murder but rather a crime of passion," Shoba said.

The matter continues on 22 April when the State is expected to respond.