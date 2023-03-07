Toddler dies after shelf 'fell on top of him' at Bedfordview crèche

Johannesburg police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning when a shelf allegedly fell on top of him at a crèche.

News24 understands the incident happened at around 11:00 at the Little Ashford Preschool in Senderwood, near Bedfordview.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, the toddler was in the classroom with his friends, the principal and two teachers when he "touched the shelf with toys and it fell on top of him".

Masondo said the child was taken to a local medical care centre by ambulance where he was certified dead on arrival.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the child's grandfather, professor Maurice Radebe who is the director of the Wits Business School, said the family wanted answers.

He said the story was unclear and the family would not rest until they found out what had happened.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane would visit the crèche on Wednesday.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the family, friends and the schooling community,” he said.



