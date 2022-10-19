37m ago

Toddler dies, mother injured after being trampled by a giraffe at KZN game park

accreditation
Marvin Charles
A toddler died after being trampled by a giraffe.
News24/Alex Mitchley

A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe at a game park in KwaZulu-Natal, while her mother is in a critical condition.

The details around the incident remain sketchy. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala told News24 the attack happened at on Wednesday afternoon.

"The 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old child were at Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe when they were trampled by a giraffe. The child was taken to the nearest doctor's room where she died and the mother was rushed to hospital for medical attention. She is reported to be in a critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Gwala said

Gwala added an inquest docket had been opened for investigation. 

The Kuleni Game Park is home to a collection of luxury bush lodges in the Hluhluwe area.

According to its website, the park hosts individually styled, eco-sensitive and timber structured lodges.

It states visitors can enjoy close encounters with animals while walking or cycling on the numerous trails. 

"it is home to an abundance of wildlife and birdlife in a beautiful environment to relax and explore. The original park has now combined with four neighbouring properties to create a greater conservancy."

Attempts to get hold of the game park were unsuccessful.

Comment will be added once received.


Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalgreen
