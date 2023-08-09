28m ago

Toddler in children's home after viral trampling video, mom arrested

Nkosikhona Duma
Gauteng police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a video of a woman kicking and trampling over a one-year-old went viral.
  • A baby boy has been placed in the care of the Gauteng social development department after viral video footage showing a woman kicking and trampling over him.
  • The child's father reported the mother to the police.
  • The child has since been removed from his mother's custody.

A one-year-old has been removed from his mother's custody after a video of a woman kicking and trampling over him went viral.

The explicit 13-second video emerged on Saturday and shows someone kicking the child and stepping on his throat and chest as he lay on the ground.

The child's father reported the mother to the Norwood police station in Johannesburg.

Gauteng police have since confirmed that they are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the mother appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"The mother was released, and matter not placed on the court roll as the SAPS was instructed to first collect both cellphones of both parents for further investigation," he said.

Masondo said the child was placed in the care of the provincial social development department.

Gauteng Social Development, Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment MEC Mbali Hlophe said her department had moved swiftly to ensure the child's removal and protection.

She added:

Working with our NPO, the Gauteng Department of Social Development has made arrangements to take the child to a children’s home, post his visit to a hospital where he received a full health assessment to verify the extent of injury from the ordeal. The child is currently in safe care, receiving treatment and care under the warm embrace of our childcare workers.

Hlophe said that even though the child was safe, he exhibited signs of trauma and spent most of his days crying.

She condemned the incident and called on residents to report cases of child abuse.

"We owe it to our children to create a safe and loving environment for them," she said.

The matter is expected to be heard in the Children's Court on Thursday.


Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtschild abuse
