Toddler, man die in Alexandra shack fire inside abandoned factory

Two people, including a one-year-old girl, were killed in a fire in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

According to City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the fire broke out at around 22:00 and 20 shacks were affected.

The structures were built in an abandoned factory on the corner of London Road and Eighth Avenue.

Authorities managed to put out the blaze and the toddler and a 30-year-old man were declared dead.

Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

"The fire affected plus-minus 80 people. We are looking at about 30 households, which brings us to about 80 people who were affected. There were no other reported injuries," he said.