Toddler's body found in shallow grave more than a month after he went missing

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a two-year-old boy was found in a shallow grave in North West. He had been missing for more than a month.

The body of Neo Refemetswe Tlhame was found in Blydeville outside Lichtenburg on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

"According to the information received, police were called by Neo's mother after they spotted a suspicious grave near the river. The grave was dug out and the decomposed body of young Neo was identified by the clothes that he was wearing on the day of his disappearance," said Funani.

READ | Missing Khayalethu Magadla's body found after searching more than 20km of pipeline

Neo was with his grandparents when he went missing on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

He was found to be missing when his mother went to fetch him after work.

"Subsequent to a fruitless search by community members and Neo's family, a missing person enquiry was opened for investigation. The police also joined the search, but Neo was never found. The cause of death is still unknown, and no one has been arrested," added Funani.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



