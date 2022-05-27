29m ago

Toddler's dismembered body found in bag alongside highway, police appeal for help

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
The mutilated body of a toddler was found along the N1 highway outside Polokwane.
Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The dismembered body of a toddler has been found in a bag along the N1 highway in Limpopo.
  • Police are appealing for assistance in identifying the child.
  • The body was stuffed into a black sports bag.

The body of a toddler was found on the N1 highway outside Polokwane, Limpopo, hacked to pieces and stashed into a bag.

The gruesome discovery was made on 19 May and police have appealed for help tracking down the child's parents.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police were called out to the scene shortly before 08:00 along the N1, near to the Shell Ultra City petrol station and Protea Hotel, outside Polokwane.

Mojapelo added:

On arrival at the scene, the police found the toddler's mutilated body in a black bag which had 'Sport Ruixinga', written on the side.

Police also found a pink baby blanket, a towel, and a blue and white sarong.

According to Mojapelo, the toddler had been "chopped [up] with an unknown object".

"The toddler also had a bandage wrapped around his left leg and left arm and was already in a state of decomposition. The victim could be aged between 2 and 3 years," Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said police have appealed for information that can assist in the identification of the toddler and in tracking down "the heartless perpetrators of this horrendous crime".

Anyone who has information can contact Warrant Officer Patrick Pila on 082 759 5001, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

