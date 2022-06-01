Tongaat water protests: Angry residents block roads, as Durban mayor promises solution in six months

Tongaat residents have, for the third time in three weeks, taken to the streets demanding water supply following the April floods.

Before dawn, they blocked Watson Highway and all entrances and exits to the small town north of Durban.

Durban Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told media that they were in the final phases of settling on a contractor to help repair the water works damaged during the floods.

A more aggressive stance was taken by residents this time, who blockaded key roads in and out of the area, including Watson Highway and exits to the N2 freeway.

The protest, which began before dawn on Wednesday, saw hundreds use their personal vehicles to block the roads, while inside Tongaat itself, residents gathered and burnt debris.

At one point, residents faced off with police who warned them that blocking the roadway was against the law and that they would be dispersed.

Four men were detained by police, but eventually released on a warning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said they were monitoring the area.

Don Perumall, a leader of the Belvedere Civic Association in Tongaat, said they hoped government would start repairing the Tongaat Water Works this week.

Speaking to media at the City Hall following the protest, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said progress was being made in restoring water supply to the area, and that a contractor had been appointed.

He said that a contractor, who would repair the water treatment works, could be introduced to residents as early as Thursday if there were no supply chain objections by close of business on Wednesday.

He added that Tongaat Hullett, which own the roadway heading to the water treatment works, was due to commence repairs this week and complete them within 10 days.

"Then the company will kick in and work on the water treatment plant owned by the City."

'We rather take long'

Kaunda conceded that committing to timelines had been an issue for the City, but that the repairs in Tongaat could be brought forward.

"If there are huge damages, we rather take long, but ensure what we are fixing is something of quality work, rather than taking short cuts and finding more issues down the road."

He said the earliest estimate for the completion of the Tongaat Water Works in about six months.

"We said six months estimated, but the contractor talks about four months. By the end of September, they may be able to finish the work. Maybe even by the earliest part of October.

"Even with a timeline of four months, we said to the contractor to try to complete it in a shorter period. But no quality must be compromised, laying of pipes must be done properly. They should take in consideration the resilience of the piping."

Kaunda added that, while protesting was a democratic right, blocking of roads was illegal.









