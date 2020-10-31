24m ago

add bookmark

Tonnes of donations make their way to Free State farmers affected by devastating veld fire

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Almost 60 trucks will begin transporting donations to Free State farmers affected by a devastating veld fire, according to AfriForum.
  • The fire, which reportedly started during a service delivery protest, gutted an estimated 100 000 ha of farmland.
  • These donations are in addition to around R4.5 million raised between various organisations.

Almost 60 trucks will transport tonnes of donations to farmers affected by the recent raging veld fire in the Free State, according to lobby group AfriForum.

The inferno destroyed an estimated 100 000 hectares of Free State farmland and led to the death of game and livestock.

News24 previously reported that the fire was believed to have started during a service delivery protest, in which 17 people were arrested on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

Boshof, Dealesville, Hertzogville and Hoopstad were some of the areas affected by the devastation.

The donations were separate from a roughly R4.5 million raised in cooperation with other organisations, such as Agri NW, Free State Agriculture, Caring Daisies, Gift of the Givers, Saai, the Solidarity Helping Hand, TLU North West, Vuilskapie, Boeredroogtehulp SA, Save the Sheep, Droogte Hulp and Boere in Nood.

Hundreds of tonnes of fodder have already been sent to the Free State.

afriforum donations
Almost 60 trucks will transport tonnes of donations to farmers affected by recent fires in the Free State.

News 24 previously reported that Agri SA had donated R300 000 to assist the affected farmers and Free State Agriculture previously said it would make R100 000 available to transport donations to farmers in need and would coordinate the distribution of donations.

The donations collected by AfriForum and various other organisations are expected to be transported to farmers on Saturday.

"The public delivered thousands of boxes [containing] tinned food, long life milk, toiletries, sugar, flour, coffee, tea, rusks and medicine to AfriForum's head office in Centurion over the past few days," the group said in a statement.

"The first trucks loaded with these boxes will be sent to the Free State on Saturday, where at least 100 000 hectares of pasture were destroyed by fire in among others Dealesville, Hoopstad, Bultfontein, Warrenton and Boshof. From there, the goods will be distributed by local agricultural organisations to farmers who were affected by the fires."

Henk Maree, spokesperson for and coordinator of AfriForum's Box for a Farmer project, said that the food donations were more than sufficient to take care of the needs of the farmers.

In the next week the various organisations will continue to support farmers by providing fodder.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | Free State veld fire contained as farmers count losses, euthanise animals
WATCH | Runaway fires destroy 100 000ha of Free State farmland
'I will be satisfied when the mastermind is arrested,' says Senzo Meyiwa's brother as Afriforum...
Read more on:
afriforumfree statebloemfonteinfiredonations
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 188 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 778 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73439.58
(+1.04)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo