6m ago

add bookmark

Top Cape Town police detective Charl Kinnear shot dead in front of his home

Murray Williams
The scene outside Charl Kinnear's house in Bishop Lavis. (Netwerk24)
The scene outside Charl Kinnear's house in Bishop Lavis. (Netwerk24)

High profile police investigator in Cape Town Charl Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday morning, News24 can confirm.

This was confirmed shortly after 15:00 by numerous safety and security sources.

The office of SAPS' Provincial Commissioner was on the way to the scene.

The City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, had been alerted about the shooting, which appears to be an assassination.

Smith told News24: "We cannot attribute the killing to any one grouping yet. But what is clear is that organised crime is becoming more and more brazen."

Smith urged National Police Minister Bheki Cele to convene a task team urgently today, in the wake of the police investigator's death.

"This is a massive wake-up call for SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority."

Smith said Cele had promised this week he would convene a task team – and this was now even more urgent.

This is a developing story.

Related Links
Hawks looking for two men who allegedly killed Eastern Cape cop
Durban shootout: Five suspected carjackers killed after cop chase
IPID probes death of cop killed in alleged accidental shooting
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 949 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 176 votes
Normal in my household
27% - 407 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.24
(-0.71)
ZAR/GBP
21.03
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.82)
Gold
1948.10
(+0.09)
Silver
26.87
(-0.53)
Platinum
934.00
(+0.22)
Brent Crude
43.78
(+2.41)
Palladium
2330.99
(+0.40)
All Share
54678.65
(-0.65)
Top 40
50380.81
(-0.63)
Financial 15
9821.67
(-2.33)
Industrial 25
72645.81
(-0.96)
Resource 10
55380.97
(+0.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo