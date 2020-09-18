Top Cape Town police detective Charl Kinnear shot dead in front of his home

High profile police investigator in Cape Town Charl Kinnear was shot dead in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday morning, News24 can confirm.

This was confirmed shortly after 15:00 by numerous safety and security sources.

The office of SAPS' Provincial Commissioner was on the way to the scene.

The City of Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, had been alerted about the shooting, which appears to be an assassination.

Smith told News24: "We cannot attribute the killing to any one grouping yet. But what is clear is that organised crime is becoming more and more brazen."

Smith urged National Police Minister Bheki Cele to convene a task team urgently today, in the wake of the police investigator's death.

"This is a massive wake-up call for SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority."

Smith said Cele had promised this week he would convene a task team – and this was now even more urgent.

This is a developing story.