Top cop Fannie Masemola shakes up police management amid Phala Phala farm scandal

accreditation
Kyle Cowan, Jeff Wicks and Marvin Charles
Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Top cop Fannie Masemola announced a shake-up of police management. 
  • The move sees a sharp change in the reporting line of Presidential Protection Unit head Wally Rhoode.
  • Rhoode and Cyril Ramaphosa were named in a criminal case, which was opened by Arthur Fraser. 

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola announced a shake-up of police management, putting space between himself and Presidential Protection Unit head Wally Rhoode.

Rhoode was a central figure in the burglary scandal at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Masemola's shake-up comes with a new reporting structure. 

A memorandum issued this week by Masemola, obtained by News24, indicates a sharp change in Rhoode's reporting line.

The veracity of the document was confirmed by two impeccable sources in the police. 

"To enhance service delivery, a decision has been taken. The Divisional Commissioner: Protection and Security Services will, in addition to his current duties, oversee the command and control of the component: Presidential Protection Services, with immediate effect," it reads. 

The memo was sent to all arms of police management.

Rhoode had previously reported directly to the national commissioner, as had his predecessors stretching back to 2010. 

News24 understands that, in 2010, former president Jacob Zuma issued an instruction that the head of the Presidential Protection Service (Rhoode's position) should report directly to the national commissioner, which at the time was Bheki Cele.

This went against the approved structure of the SA Police Service. 

But, on 30 November 2020, the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council officially approved the structure set up by Zuma, formalising the reporting line of the Presidential Protection Service head directly to the national commissioner.

The change by Masemola now flies in the face of the current approved structure.

The move by Masemola comes less than a month after Rhoode, alongside Ramaphosa, was named in a criminal case opened by former spy boss Arthur Fraser.

He accused Rhoode and Ramaphosa of corruption and money laundering, though he provided little evidence beyond a statement. 

On his untested version, a gang of Namibian thieves were guided to the house after a cleaner founds stacks of US dollars hidden in the furniture. The burglary allegedly occurred on 9 February 2020.

The scandal has coalesced around Rhoode - who, according to Fraser, embarked on an off-the-books investigation, which saw him detain and interrogate suspects, and even conduct a cross-border operation into Namibia.

Sources close to Rhoode have defended his probity, claiming that Fraser's claims are not worth the paper it is written on. This secretive approach, seemingly outside of conventional investigative methods, has added to the murk surrounding the cash and its source.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe downplayed the timing, and said the move was to streamline the reporting lines.

"As per the financial programmes of the South African Police Service, both the Presidential Protection Unit and Protection Security Service fall under programme five. The move to streamline reporting lines thus aims to strengthen governance and accountability."


