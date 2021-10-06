Top cop Khehla Sitole served with suspension notice - report

Khehla Sitole was served with a notice of intention to suspend.

He was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the IPID Act.

According to sources, Sitole was given a week to respond to the president.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has been served with a notice of intention to suspend, according to eNCA.

It is understood that Sitole received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, asking for representations as to why he should not be suspended, with sources indicating that the missive was received on Monday.

Sitole was found to have breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (IPID) Act, by intentionally frustrating a string of IPID investigations into corrupt procurement deals within the Crime Intelligence environment.

READ | What will the fallout be in the police if Khehla Sitole is removed? We ask 4 experts

Sitole - sources said - was given a week to respond, with his representations to be sent to the president by Monday.

Earlier this week, police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said correspondence between the president and the national commissioner was "privileged", and he could not be drawn to comment further.

When approached for a comment, Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale told News24 he had no comment.

In January, the high court found Sitole and two of his lieutenants, Francinah Vuma and Leonard Tsumane, "breached their duties" in failing to cooperate with IPID, as the cop watchdog probed a string of dodgy deals.

The court also ordered that all the evidence sought by IPID be immediately declassified and handed over.

News24 previously reported that the NPA's Investigating Directorate had taken the reins from IPID.

Sitole, along with Vuma and Tsumane, have petitioned the judge president of the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear their bid to overturn just one aspect of the court ruling – that they had breached Section 33 of the IPID Act – which enjoins every policeman or woman to cooperate fully with any investigation by the cop watchdog.



