Top cop Masemola tight-lipped on links to controversial businessman

Police chief Fannie Masemola remains tight-lipped regarding allegations that he received a luxury bag from a businessman who scored a SAPS tender.

It is alleged that he received a designer bag from a businessman caught in the middle of a tender scandal.

When asked about the matter on Monday, Masemola replied that it was under investigation.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola refused to be drawn on allegations linking him to a controversial businessman, who is facing criminal charges over the issuing of police tenders.

It was reported earlier this month that Masemola and former national commissioner and current KwaZulu-Natal police boss, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, were under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) in connection with a bulletproof vests tender scandal.

Sunday World reported that the pair were being probed for allegedly receiving luxury gifts, including Louis Vuitton designer bags, from businessman Inbanatan Kistiah.

Kistiah's company allegedly received around R6.7 million to provide 200 vests for ballistic testing in 2016, the publication reported.

The businessman is facing criminal charges related to the procurement of a social media monitoring programme and phone encryption software in two separate transactions, worth a combined R54 million. He has been charged alongside one of Masemola's predecessors - Khomotso Phahlane - and former high-ranking crime intelligence officers.

READ | Former top cop and Crime Intelligence generals nailed in R54m corruption scandal

In 2018, Kistiah was linked to the man Masemola replaced - Khehla Sithole, according to an Eyewitness News report.

Replying to questions from News24 while in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, Masemola suggested he was not "the right person to respond".

"From what I learnt, the matter is under investigation. I don't think I am the right person to respond," the police boss said when asked about the probe.

"I don't know if there is an agenda against me. I don't want to venture into that," he said.

Questions over crime intelligence chief

Meanwhile, Masemola would also not respond to claims that acting Crime Intelligence boss, Major General Philani Lushaba, lied about a robbery at his house in August.

Masemola replied that the matter was under investigation.

Last week, News24 reported that police insiders and the Independent Policing Union of South Africa (Ipusa) had raised questions about the circumstances of what really happened the night Lushaba's cellphone and work laptop were stolen. Lushaba could face charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice if it's found that he lied about intruders breaking into his home in August.

It is alleged that Lushaba opened a case of theft at the Villieria police station in Tshwane on 6 August, claiming a cellphone and a laptop worth around R75 000 had been stolen.

ALSO READ | 'Sex, lies and parties': Crime Intelligence rocked by another scandal

It is further alleged that Lushaba was actually robbed by a woman believed to be a sex worker he had brought to his home while his wife was away.

The woman allegedly ransacked the house and stole a state-owned laptop and firearm.

Ipusa claimed Lushaba was economical with the truth and called on Masemola to take disciplinary action against him.

Last week, police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, told News24 that a criminal case had been reported at the Villieria police station and he declined to comment until the investigation was concluded.



