1h ago

add bookmark

Top cop Masemola tight-lipped on links to controversial businessman

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • Police chief Fannie Masemola remains tight-lipped regarding allegations that he received a luxury bag from a businessman who scored a SAPS tender.
  • It is alleged that he received a designer bag from a businessman caught in the middle of a tender scandal.
  • When asked about the matter on Monday, Masemola replied that it was under investigation.

National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola refused to be drawn on allegations linking him to a controversial businessman, who is facing criminal charges over the issuing of police tenders.

It was reported earlier this month that Masemola and former national commissioner and current KwaZulu-Natal police boss, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, were under investigation by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) in connection with a bulletproof vests tender scandal.

Sunday World reported that the pair were being probed for allegedly receiving luxury gifts, including Louis Vuitton designer bags, from businessman Inbanatan Kistiah.

Kistiah's company allegedly received around R6.7 million to provide 200 vests for ballistic testing in 2016, the publication reported.

The businessman is facing criminal charges related to the procurement of a social media monitoring programme and phone encryption software in two separate transactions, worth a combined R54 million. He has been charged alongside one of Masemola's predecessors - Khomotso Phahlane - and former high-ranking crime intelligence officers.

READ | Former top cop and Crime Intelligence generals nailed in R54m corruption scandal

In 2018, Kistiah was linked to the man Masemola replaced - Khehla Sithole, according to an Eyewitness News report.

Replying to questions from News24 while in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, on Monday, Masemola suggested he was not "the right person to respond".

"From what I learnt, the matter is under investigation. I don't think I am the right person to respond," the police boss said when asked about the probe.

"I don't know if there is an agenda against me. I don't want to venture into that," he said.

Questions over crime intelligence chief

Meanwhile, Masemola would also not respond to claims that acting Crime Intelligence boss, Major General Philani Lushaba, lied about a robbery at his house in August.

Masemola replied that the matter was under investigation.

Last week, News24 reported that police insiders and the Independent Policing Union of South Africa (Ipusa) had raised questions about the circumstances of what really happened the night Lushaba's cellphone and work laptop were stolen. Lushaba could face charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice if it's found that he lied about intruders breaking into his home in August.

It is alleged that Lushaba opened a case of theft at the Villieria police station in Tshwane on 6 August, claiming a cellphone and a laptop worth around R75 000 had been stolen.

ALSO READ | 'Sex, lies and parties': Crime Intelligence rocked by another scandal

It is further alleged that Lushaba was actually robbed by a woman believed to be a sex worker he had brought to his home while his wife was away.

The woman allegedly ransacked the house and stole a state-owned laptop and firearm.

Ipusa claimed Lushaba was economical with the truth and called on Masemola to take disciplinary action against him.

Last week, police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, told News24 that a criminal case had been reported at the Villieria police station and he declined to comment until the investigation was concluded.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfannie masemolagautengjohannesburgcorruptioncrimecrime and courtspolice
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 921 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4071 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 9668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.33
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.83
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,770.49
-0.0%
Silver
22.01
+0.1%
Palladium
2,022.58
-0.4%
Platinum
1,022.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
93.14
-3.1%
Top 40
66,289
0.0%
All Share
72,823
0.0%
Resource 10
71,847
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,897
0.0%
Financial 15
16,070
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation...

09 Nov

Bottelary Conservancy receives special award for its progressive conservation achievements
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo