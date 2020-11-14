1h ago

Top cop Mgwenya says she was informed of dismissal via media - report

  • Former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya claims she heard about her dismissal via the media.
  • Mgwenya was dismissed on Thursday following a departmental investigation.
  • The top cop faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya says she has not been informed of her dismissal, according to a TimesLive report.

Mgwenya says she found out about her dismissal after receiving media enquiries.

The top cop appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday after she was arrested by the NPA's Investigating Directorate.

She faces charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering for her alleged role in ensuring the contract to supply emergency warning equipment for SAPS in 2017 went to Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd, while she enjoyed an undisclosed close relationship with the company's owner, according to the Investigating Directorate.

READ | Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya fired following corruption charges

The national commissioner initially suspended Mgwenya on 15 October. Following a departmental investigation, Mgwenya was charged, found guilty and dismissed on Thursday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo.

Mgwenya added that she would consider legal action, depending on "the decision communicated [to her]", TimesLive reported.

She maintained her innocence in her founding affidavit before the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Monday. She said she believed she would be acquitted.

Mgwenya's fellow accused include former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, and former Gauteng provincial commissioner Deliwe de Lange, among other generals and senior officers.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

