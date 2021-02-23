Top education official in court after 100 head of stolen cattle allegedly found on his farm

A reportedly high-ranking official in the North West education department has appeared in court for the possession of suspected stock theft, after stolen cattle worth R300 000 were allegedly found on his farm.

Gift Ramadie, 50, appeared in the Delareyville Magistrate's Court on Monday, alongside a shepherd on his farm, Goitsemodimo Modukanele, 38, according to regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

The two were taken into custody on Friday, after around 100 head of cattle and calves were allegedly found in their possession, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

According to the DA in the North West, Ramadie was a farmer but was also the chief director at the North West Department of Education.

Farmers in the area had hired a helicopter to locate a missing stud bull, worth R120 000, said Mokgwabone.

"During the search, the bull together with cattle that were reported stolen at Delareyville and Sannieshof police stations between Tuesday 2 February and Thursday 18 February 2021, were found at the suspect's farm in Barberspan, outside Delareyville," said Mokgwabone.

"Subsequently, 11 cattle were positively identified by owners while others were seized and taken to Lichtenburg pound for further investigation as their brand marks were tampered with."

Mamothame said the two would remain in custody until 2 March for their bail applications.

Comment from the provincial education department will be added once received.