32m ago

add bookmark

Top education official in court after 100 head of stolen cattle allegedly found on his farm

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File photo - A man has appeared on charges of stock theft in the North West.
File photo - A man has appeared on charges of stock theft in the North West.
Dan Kriek

A reportedly high-ranking official in the North West education department has appeared in court for the possession of suspected stock theft, after stolen cattle worth R300 000 were allegedly found on his farm.

Gift Ramadie, 50, appeared in the Delareyville Magistrate's Court on Monday, alongside a shepherd on his farm, Goitsemodimo Modukanele, 38, according to regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

The two were taken into custody on Friday, after around 100 head of cattle and calves were allegedly found in their possession, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

READ | Creecy wants courts to clear red tape over Western Cape fishing licenses

According to the DA in the North West, Ramadie was a farmer but was also the chief director at the North West Department of Education.

Farmers in the area had hired a helicopter to locate a missing stud bull, worth R120 000, said Mokgwabone.

Search

"During the search, the bull together with cattle that were reported stolen at Delareyville and Sannieshof police stations between Tuesday 2 February and Thursday 18 February 2021, were found at the suspect's farm in Barberspan, outside Delareyville," said Mokgwabone.

"Subsequently, 11 cattle were positively identified by owners while others were seized and taken to Lichtenburg pound for further investigation as their brand marks were tampered with."

Mamothame said the two would remain in custody until 2 March for their bail applications.

Comment from the provincial education department will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcrime
Lottery
R300k for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1407 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 1092 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 1435 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.26)
Gold
1808.69
(-0.10)
Silver
27.92
(-0.95)
Platinum
1253.00
(-1.18)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2369.50
(-0.79)
All Share
66406.67
(-1.42)
Top 40
60947.68
(-1.54)
Financial 15
12261.16
(-1.00)
Industrial 25
87046.47
(-2.20)
Resource 10
67047.03
(-0.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo