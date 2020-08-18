1h ago

add bookmark

Top lawyer to probe corruption and fraud at Sedibeng Municipality

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate William Mokhari.
Advocate William Mokhari.
Screengrab
  • Advocate William Mokhari SC will probe allegations involving the embattled Sedibeng District Municipality.
  • Mokhari is expected to investigate a raft of allegations of corruption, maladministration, financial mismanagement and acts of nepotism.
  • He will enquire into, make findings and report whether the municipal manager purchased a house worth R5 million by forging his wife's signature, among other allegations.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has roped in advocate William Mokhari SC to probe allegations of corruption at the embattled Sedibeng District Municipality.

MEC Lebogang Maile has called on the municipality to fully co-operate with Mokhari's investigations.

Mokhari is expected to investigate a raft of allegations of corruption, maladministration, financial mismanagement and acts of nepotism levelled against municipal manager Stanley Khanyile and the municipality.

Khanyile and two others were last week arrested by the Hawks in connection with a separate fraud, money laundering and theft case involving more than R29 million.

READ | Mabuza sick again, can't answer questions in Parliament

He was released on R50 000 bail after appearing in the King William's Town Magistrate's Court.

Maile said he appointed Mokhari after receiving representations from Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng pertaining to certain allegations.

Mokhari will enquire into, make findings and report whether the municipal manager had purchased a house worth R5 million by forging his wife's signature and had salary payments exceeding the amount for which concurrence was received.

Dismissal

He will also probe the employment of Sindiswa Mpeta as a director despite her previous record of dismissal for fraud and corruption by the Mnquma Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape for flouting the supply chain management processes.

Among other employees who will be probed following their employment are Nonhlanhla Baleni, Jabu Nxumalo, Ms or Mr Kutoane, Betty Petersen and 10 licencing examiners.

The municipality is also accused of favouritism in the workplace by refusing to give bursaries to municipal officials but approved one for Mpeta.

"Despite the financial constraints within the municipality, the municipal manager appointed 10 staff members in his office and also probe the irregularly appointment of Mudau & Associates and Modise Attorneys, irregular appointment of Mafako security company to provide personal security services for the municipal manager.

"Mokhari will also investigate abuse of power in respect of the dismissal of eight employees protesting against fraud and corruption in the municipality, abuse of power in respect of the suspension of an experienced assistant manager in the supply chain management," said Maile.

READ | Hawks arrest former EC dept head, two others in fraud, money laundering case worth R29m

Other allegations include inadequate management and investigation of the Auditor-General findings in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial year and the re-writing of minutes of a municipal council meeting. 

Should Mokhari find that the allegations are substantiated, he could recommend an appropriate sanction, if any.

He was required to issue his findings and report to Maile within 21 days from the date of his appointment.

Should the need arise, Maile may extend the period of appointment.

"It is necessary for all parties involved to fully co-operate with the investigation," Maile warned.

He has briefed the National Council of Provinces and ministers of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and finance on his decision.

Related Links
Hawks arrest former EC dept head, two others in fraud, money laundering case worth R29m
Public Protector must probe Midvaal municipality jobs-for-cash scandal – ANC in Sedibeng
Eskom CEO and Cogta MEC Maile to devise plan to solve Emfuleni municipality's R615m debt
Read more on:
william mokharijohannesburg
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4734 votes
I'm disappointed
13% - 1031 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

17h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(+1.00)
ZAR/GBP
22.94
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
20.67
(+0.56)
ZAR/AUD
12.55
(+0.65)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.49)
Gold
2001.72
(+0.96)
Silver
27.66
(+1.28)
Platinum
957.00
(+1.00)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2186.02
(+2.19)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo