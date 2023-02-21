Top official in KZN premier's office arrested over fake qualifications

A top official in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office has been arrested for allegedly submitting fraudulent qualifications.

The 40-year-old was arrested by the Hawks for two counts of fraud that was committed in the premier's office.

He was allegedly caught out after the department of public administration conducted a qualification verification.

While the KwaZulu-Natal Premier's office has remained mum on the arrest of yet another senior official, a top union head in the province says systems of governance had to start providing better service delivery.

"We need to ask how effective our system of governance is. We are beginning to see gaps in the systems of government administration and this needs to be tightened," said Cosatu KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize.

He said there were many instances of politicians also bringing in preferred candidates in government positions.

"This is not just a KZN issue but is likely happening countrywide."

His comments come after a deputy director in the Premier's Office in KZN was arrested last week and charged for two counts of fraud, this according to Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"It is alleged that the suspect applied for a Project Manager's post in 2010 and submitted a fraudulent qualification.

"He was employed and in 2019 he further applied for a Deputy Director's post and he was appointed to that post," said Mhlongo.

The Department of Public Administration conducted qualification verification and the suspect failed to submit the original documents as requested, Mhlongo added.

He said:

It was discovered that his qualifications were fraudulent and disciplinary steps were instituted against him.

The Office of the Premier was defrauded R 3 720 422 and a case of fraud was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station, said Dlamini.

"The case docket was allocated to Hawks members for further investigation and he was charged."

The official is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court on 16 March, said Mhlongo.

News24 reached out to the premier's office for comment, but none was forthcoming at the time of publication.

This is not the first instance of an official in the KZN premier's office being involved in criminal activities.

Director-General in the premier's office, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize has made appearances in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in relation to charges that include intimidation, obstructing the course of justice, and fraud.

Mkhize and her three co-accused, Siphiwe Mabaso, Sthembelo Ralph Mhlanga and Mthokozisi Pius Duze were previously granted bail.

The four are accused of being involved in intimidating the chairperson of Mhlathuze Water Board after an individual impersonating a National Intelligence Agency agent allegedly approached the board chair at her home, saying he was with the NIA, but sent from the office of the premier in KZN.

Their matter returns to court in April.

Qualifications are important, but so is experience and skills

Mkhize said education and qualifications were critical issues, but added that experience was also vital.

"We also have an issue of skills and the requirements for people to be in their positions. If those issues are not properly handled about the decline in governance and the decline in service delivery, there is incompetency at the level of government.

"Some people are employed in a position, but you find when it is time for them to work, they outsource their tasks."

If this was not properly dealt with, government services could be severely compromised, Mkhize added.

NOTE: The Hawks say the official is yet to appear in court and have not named him. They say his first appearance will be in March.