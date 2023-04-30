Top police brass to visit conflict-hit Port St Johns villages after homesteads torched

Top police officials are expected to visit the Port St Johns villages amid a spate of crimes in the area.

About 50 homesteads and 97 houses were torched in the Kwa-Majola villages.

Police officials will conduct a stakeholder engagement to understand the conflict better.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is set to visit the conflict-stricken Kwa-Majola villages in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape on Sunday and Monday, after 50 homesteads and 97 houses were burnt down.



Cele will be accompanied by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Police say the villages have recently seen incidents of arson and murder which left both homesteads and houses gutted.

"The crimes also left scores of families, including children, destitute, without food and fearing for their lives," Minister Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.

Cele and General Masemola will visit the Port St Johns Hall on Sunday to conduct a closed ministerial stakeholder engagement with traditional and community leaders to better understand the conflict.

"On Monday, an engagement with affected communities of the villages and surrounds will take place, to promote and implement multi-pronged and long-lasting solutions to the crime situation in the area," Themba added.



On Friday, the Mthatha Express reported that two pupils from Majali Technical High School were fatally shot at Siqhozameni Locality, Majola Administrative Area.

They were shot on their way home after visiting their friends from school in the local area.

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Education, the shots were allegedly fired at the two pupils as they walked past the Majola Tea Plantation.

Themba said that several interventions have since been undertaken, including the establishment of a task team to conduct investigations into the deadly crimes against the people of Majola.



