Top private investigator out on bail after allegedly violating protection order

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis was released on bail after being arrested for allegedly contravening a protection order against him.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, Bolhuis was arrested in Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape, on Wednesday.

He appeared in court on the same day.

According to reports and social media posts, the case stems from a longstanding feud involving social media users.

It was reported that a case was opened against Bolhuis over something posted on social media.

He will be back in court on 12 January 2022.