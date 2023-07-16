24m ago

Torching of trucks an act of economic sabotage - Mpumalanga safety MEC after arrest of suspects

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Six trucks that were set on fire on Van Reenen's Pass in KZN recently.
Joey Govender/Joey's Towing
  • Five people have been arrested in connection with the torching of trucks over the past week.
  • All the suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga.
  • According to Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe, the torching of trucks is an act of economic sabotage.

People who torch trucks must be made an example of, Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe has said.

This after five suspects were arrested in connection with attacks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Twenty-one trucks were set alight over the past week in the three provinces.

Two suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday and Saturday, while three others were arrested during the course of the week.

Of the three suspects, one is believed to have been an arsonist caught on dash cam footage setting a truck alight.

In Mpumalanga, the first incident took place on the N4 Toll Road near Machadodorp where five trucks were torched just before midnight on Sunday.

The second incident involved four trucks that were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.

"Seemingly, more arrests are imminent, and we therefore want the security cluster to pull [out] all the stops to ensure those who are embarrassing our province and the country, are harshly dealt with.

"In fact, they must be made an example of," said Shongwe.

Mpumalanga borders Mozambique and eSwatini. 

Shongwe said transportation of a spectrum of goods via trucks remained a major element of the province's economy. 

"Many more people are employed in this industry, that is why no acts of economic sabotage or elements should be allowed to thrive." 

The five suspects, who were arrested in the province, are expected to appear in Ermelo Magistrate Court on Monday. 


