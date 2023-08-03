1h ago

‘Totally, totally unacceptable’: VC 'fully disappointed' with UFS students after violent protests

  • UFS VC Professor Francis Petersen expressed great disappointment after violence erupted on three of its campuses on Wednesday.
  • The student protests nationwide come after months of backlash and frustration over NSFAS's new payment system.
  • Petersen raised the importance of a meeting between vice-chancellors nationwide and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

The rector and vice-chancellor of the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein on Thursday expressed his disappointment after violent protests over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) payment challenges erupted at three of the institution’s campuses.

“It is totally, totally unacceptable. The level of vandalism, destruction…. and levels of criminality," said the VC, Professor Francis Petersen.

“I didn't expect that. I'm fully disappointed in our students that they ... followed that route. I want to say that that's unacceptable behaviour and actions of our students, of my students.

“I want to apologise to my staff at the university, and the public."

Free State police said 14 people, aged between 19 and 24, were arrested on the main campus and the university’s south campus.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said students blocked parts of Nelson Mandela Road and stoned passing cars.

Covane said cases of public violence were opened.

Petersen said he fully supported students’ plight to receive allowances due to them, but how they protested was unacceptable.

“I am totally disappointed, and I want to apologise.”

The student protests come after months of frustration over NSFAS’s new payment system.

According to the institution, the students protested over challenges with NSFAS payments via the eZaga online digital banking service, despite the university's attempts to find a solution.

“We have indicated that let's accept the principle of direct payment and let's facilitate that with the service provider. We have just over 21 000 students on this, but they need to be on-boarded onto this service provider platform, which up until the end of July, there were close to about 20 000 students that were on-boarded, but payments were made only to 11 000 students,” Petersen said.

He said he preferred the previous system, where universities paid the students directly, because institutions had spent much time perfecting it.

Petersen said the defunding of the students had been a particular issue.

The VC said other issues related to whether the service providers identified by NSFAS to make payments to students for their studies could do so.

He said the issues had been raised with the Department of Higher Education through Universities South Africa (USAF).

Petersen said 26 vice chancellors came together and requested a meeting with Minister Blade Nzimande, but it had yet to materialise.

So, you know, the minister plays an immensely key role in ensuring that our system, our sector is stable. I think, as a VC, it is so important that we have the meeting with the minister.

“We will keep on trying to get that meeting with the minister that was postponed about a week and a half ago so that we can deal with NSFAS and other system issues.

“We will keep our engagement with NSFAS open. I must here indicate that the support that we are getting from the NSFAS CEO and his team is good,” he said.

Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said the reason for the cancellation of the meeting was communicated to the USAF chairperson.

“The minister will communicate through the USAF chairperson the rescheduled date for the meeting,” Mnisi said.

Petersen said it was important for the key challenges to be ironed out to ensure that the student representative council (SRC) was on board.

“But to make sure that they can talk to the students because we are also in the midst of student leadership elections.

“We also need to ensure that we can, as far as possible, guarantee the safety of our staff and our students on our campuses. If we can't do that, then we will have [to make] alternative plans.

He said the university was committed to continuing the academic programme.

“We are going to try to resolve the issues of NSFAS. We will have communication with our students, and our student leadership, and we will continue with our academic programme so that we don't lose many hours.

Comment from the SRC will be added if received.

