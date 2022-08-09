1h ago

add bookmark

Touched by plight of pupils from poor homes, teacher goes extra mile to help them

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sinenhlanhla Ntombela, a teacher at Ongkopotse Tiro Primary School in the west rand donated toiletry packs to pupils in need.
Sinenhlanhla Ntombela, a teacher at Ongkopotse Tiro Primary School in the west rand donated toiletry packs to pupils in need.
Supplied: Sinenhlanhla Ntombela
  • Sinenhlanhla Ntombela, a Gauteng teacher confronted by the daily challenges of her pupils from poor families, took to Twitter to ask for help to make their lives better.
  • She received overwhelming support from people who opened their wallets and hearts.
  • Ntombela ended up with hundreds of toiletries for her pupils.

Sinenhlanhla Ntombela, a 29-year-old teacher at Onkgopotse Tiro Primary School in at an informal settlement in Tshepisong, West Rand, is a teacher with a giant heart.

When she realised the dire conditions many of her pupils faced each day, Ntombela who teaches maths and life skills, embarked on a mission to collect toiletry packs for more than 500 pupils. 

READ | 100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

On May 24, she took to Twitter to spread awareness about the plight of her pupils. Her tweet reached hundreds of donors who opened their hearts and wallets to support her cause.

Ntombela has worked at the school for seven years and understood the plight of her pupils, but felt powerless to help until one of the pupils told her colleague that her parents couldn't afford to buy her toiletries. 

"One of the pupils in my class shared her problems with my colleague, who later shared the story with me. I didn't know what to do, but I could not move past what I had heard either. I considered buying a toiletry pack for her, but I knew she wasn't the only one who needed it," she said. 

Ntombela said some pupils were ashamed to open up about their need for toiletry packs and some were reluctant to accept them.

"I assured them they had no reason to feel ashamed or embarrassed because none of this is their fault," she said.

When Ntombela shared the tweet, she was thinking about the needs of girl children, especially adolescents.

She said:

I later realised that we tend to forget our boy children. I had a number of them ask me for bath soaps and toothbrushes. These children don't have much. Their parents are either unemployed or earn very little. Covid-19 made the situation even worse than it was.

Ntombela met donors at various collection points, including Midrand and Roodepoort. "I preferred that donors courier items because that would have been the most convenient and safest option for me, but it wasn't always for them. I had a male friend accompany me to collection appointments because I worried about my safety when meeting strangers," she said.

This cost her time and money, and one donor helped her cover the financial cost.

"There is this one donor I met at Clearwater Mall. He donated items worth R5 000 and gave me R350 cash for petrol," she said. 

A few donors transferred money into her account. 

The packs were distributed during a charity event hosted at the school on June 10.

Ntombela, who keeps sanitary pads in her car for any pupils who need them, hopes to formalise her initiative and reach more children who need toiletry packs.

Ntombela, who is from Soweto, said being a teacher has always been her passion.

Readers who wish to donate can message her on Twitter


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshepisonggautengeducationpoverty
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Zama zama crackdown: What are your thoughts on West Village residents taking the law into their own hands?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Authorities should bring in the army already
17% - 241 votes
Illegal miners can't be scapegoated for all crime
8% - 120 votes
What else did we expect without no proper policing
68% - 975 votes
Vigilante groups are also part of the problem
7% - 93 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.62
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,786.46
-0.2%
Silver
20.64
-0.2%
Palladium
2,194.00
-2.2%
Platinum
942.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
96.65
+1.8%
Top 40
63,771
0.0%
All Share
70,266
0.0%
Resource 10
65,045
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,829
0.0%
Financial 15
15,741
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

06 Aug

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

06 Aug

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo